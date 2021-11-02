Crumbl Cookies coming to Brownstones Shopping Center in Brookfield

Slated for opening in spring or early summer

The latest announced location for the quickly growing Crumbl Cookies franchise is the Brownstones Shopping Center in Brookfield.

Crumbl Cookies is a chain of gourmet cookie restaurants. Local franchise group WIBB has been busy signing leases for retail spaces throughout Wisconsin. Its highest concentration of locations is in the state’s southeast region.

It recently signed a lease for 2,744 square feet at Brownstones, said retail broker Josh Minkin of Colliers | Wisconsin.

Brownstones lies northwest of West Bluemound and North Calhoun roads. It totals 137,816 square feet, and tenants include Metro Market, T.J. Maxx, First Watch, ATI Physical Therapy and others.

The future Crumbl Cookies space is between a Verizon Wireless store and Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop, according to marketing materials.

Minkin said Crumbl should be open in Brookfield by spring or early summer.

Minkin represented WIBB in the lease, and is helping the franchise find other locations statewide. Scott Satula of Mid-America Real Estate Wisconsin represented the landlord, TCB-Brownstones LLC.

TCB-Brownstones is a joint venture between Chicago-based Newport Capital Partners and an offshore investment firm, according to Newport’s website. The group purchased Brownstones in early 2019 for $26.3 million

Other Crumbl Cookies locations in Wisconsin include Madison, Delafield, Oak Creek and Pleasant Prairie, with more planned in Germantown, Grafton, Appleton and Glendale. The Glendale location is to open at Bayshore shopping center in February.

The chain serves a weekly rotating menu of four specialty cookie flavors (out of its 120-plus repertoire), in addition to its mainstay Milk Chocolate Chip and Chilled Sugar cookies. Cookies are baked fresh in-house daily and are available for takeout, curbside-pick up, delivery, and catering. Nationally, the Utah-based brand has more than 221 locations in 34 states, and growing.