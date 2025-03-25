Clarion Pointe hotel opens near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

North Bethesda, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International
announced that it has opened a Clarion Pointe hotel at 5037 S. Howell Ave. in Milwaukee, near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
.
It is the 70th
Clarion Pointe hotel location for the company. The Clarion Pointe flag was launched in 2018, as a lower-priced extension of the Clarion hotel brand.
The Clarion Pointe Milwaukee
hotel is located in a former Motel 6, which closed in 2016.
The 42,184-square-foot, 117-room hotel building was built in 1972. After the Motel 6 closed the building was renovated for conversion to a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, but it never opened. Now the building has finally reopened as an operating hotel.
The building, which sits on a 2.1-acre site, has an assessed value of $2.8 million, according to city records. The property was last sold in 2017 for $1.4 million to Manvee Hospitality Holdings
.
