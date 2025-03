Clarion Pointe hotel opens near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

North Bethesda, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International announced that it has opened a Clarion Pointe hotel at 5037 S. Howell Ave. in Milwaukee, near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. It is the 70th Clarion Pointe hotel location for the company. The Clarion Pointe flag was launched in 2018, as a lower-priced extension of the Clarion hotel brand.

North Bethesda, Maryland-basedannounced that it has opened a Clarion Pointe hotel at 5037 S. Howell Ave. in Milwaukee, near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport . It is the 70Clarion Pointe hotel location for the company. The Clarion Pointe flag was launched in 2018, as a lower-priced extension of the Clarion hotel brand. Thehotel is located in a former Motel 6, which closed in 2016. The 42,184-square-foot, 117-room hotel building was built in 1972. After the Motel 6 closed the building was renovated for conversion to a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, but it never opened. Now the building has finally reopened as an operating hotel. The building, which sits on a 2.1-acre site, has an assessed value of $2.8 million, according to city records. The property was last sold in 2017 for $1.4 million to