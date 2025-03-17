Hotel near Mitchell International Airport sold for nearly $7 million

The 99-room Hyatt Place Milwaukee Airport hotel has been sold for $6.9 million, according to state records. The four-story, 58,811-square-foot hotel building located on a 1.5-acre site at 200 W. Grange Ave. in Milwaukee was built in 1988. It is located just west of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The hotel previously operated under the AmeriSuites

The 99-roomhotel has been sold for $6.9 million, according to state records. The four-story, 58,811-square-foot hotel building located on a 1.5-acre site at 200 W. Grange Ave. in Milwaukee was built in 1988. It is located just west of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The hotel previously operated under the AmeriSuites flag and was converted into a Hyatt Place hotel in 2008. It was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-basedto Bloomington, Illinois-based Artha MKE Hospitality LLC, whose registered agent is, according to state records.