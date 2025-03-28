New Chase Bank branch planned in Brookfield

A Brookfield gas station will be replaced with a Chase Bank branch.

The property at 15565 W. Bluemound Road, located at the busy intersection of Bluemound and Moorland Roads, was purchased this week by an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase for $5.6 million, according to state property records.

Earlier this year, the City of Brookfield approved plans for Chase Bank to rehab the property and open a retail banking center.

As part of the proposal, the existing convenience store building will remain, and the existing gas station canopy and freestanding carwash building will be demolished, plans show. A drive-up ATM and additional parking will be built in its place.

“The proposed branch intends to boost commercial activity within the area; and lastly but not less important, to bring more job opportunities to the area to contribute to the economic growth of the community,” the Chase development team said in a memo to the city.

The property was sold by its longtime owner, Menomonee Falls-based Breunig Investments LLC.

