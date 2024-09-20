Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

Which banks gained deposit market share in Wisconsin, metro Milwaukee in 2024?

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee.
Learn more about:
Associated BankBank Five NineBMO HarrisFirst Business BankHoricon BankJPMorgan ChaseLake Ridge BankNicolet National BankOld National BankPNC BankTown BankU.S. BankWells Fargo
Last updated

U.S. Bank and JPMorgan Chase Bank both saw their share of deposits in Wisconsin and metro Milwaukee decline over the past year, according to the latest data from the FDIC. The annual summary of deposit data sheds light on deposit market share at the state, metro and county level as of June 30. Overall deposits

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee