Chase Bank to build new branch in Glendale

By
Alex Zank
-
A rendering of the proposed Chase Bank branch in Glendale.
A rendering of the proposed Chase Bank branch in Glendale, courtesy of The Architects Partnership.

JPMorgan Chase Bank is planning to construct a new branch at the site of an existing gas station on Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.

According to a city staff report, Chase Bank is seeking approval to build a roughly 3,000-square-foot branch with a 17-stall parking lot at 209 W. Silver Spring Drive, a site that has been used as a gas station reaching back to 1951.

The bank would be constructed at the northeast corner of the site and would be designed with a “postmodern bank look,” including a pyramidal central tower on the north end of the building and a monolithic toward toward the south end.

Chase anticipates there will be eight employees at the branch, with hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the staff report.

The city’s Plan Commission will review architectural, site and landscaping, signage and lighting plans, as well as use and occupancy of the site, on Tuesday evening. City staff recommended in its report that the project plans be approved with certain conditions.

A Chase spokesperson said the bank seeks to put new branches in places that are convenient for its customers, but did not provide further comment.

According to its website, Chase has an existing freestanding bank branch about 2.5 miles to the south of the proposed Glendale branch, located at 210 W. Capitol St. It has 10 branches in the Milwaukee area.

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

