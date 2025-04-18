Central Standard’s growth continues with Amtrak partnership, launch in Iowa

Milwaukee-based Central Standard Craft Distillery’s ready-to-drink cocktails are now available onboard Amtrak’s Borealis line and in Kwik Star gas stations across Iowa.

Central Standard’s RTD Brandy Old Fashioned became available in late March for train passengers riding the Amtrak line between Chicago and Minneapolis/St. Paul with stops in Winona, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Glenview, according to a press release sent by the company.

“Partnering with Amtrak is something we’ve dreamed of doing for a while now,” said Pat McQuillan, co-founder of Central Standard. “We’re thrilled to be a part of someone’s journey, no matter where they’re headed. We believe that delicious cocktails should be easy to enjoy anywhere — and now they’re literally along for the ride.”

The company also released a new seasonal RTD cocktail called Rocket Pop which features cherry vodka with blue raspberry and lemon flavoring.

Its RTD cocktails including its Brandy Old Fashioned, Bourbon Old Fashioned and its Cherry Vodka Lemonade will also be sold in select Kwik Star gas stations, a partner of La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, across the state of Iowa.

“Our RTD cocktails have been a hit throughout the region,” said Jim Kanter, chief commercial officer of Central Standard. “We’re excited to now bring that same experience to Iowans.”

In the last several months, Central Standard has announced a new partnership with the Milwaukee Admirals to sell cocktails and spirits inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, released a new line of bourbon creams including cherry and apple flavors, and announced plans to open a bar at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport this September.

Central Standard’s Crafthouse & Kitchen at 320 E. Clybourn St. will reopen its rooftop bar The Aviary on Memorial Day weekend and will feature a new signature cocktail: the Rooftop Refresher, a canned Aperol Spritz, available exclusively on the rooftop for a limited time, according to the press release.

