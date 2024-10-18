Login
Sports & Entertainment

Central Standard Craft Distillery will sell products at Admirals home games

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Central Standard Craft Distillery Northeast Corner Bar inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Submitted photo
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Central Standard Craft Distillery will sell signature cocktails and spirits inside UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at Milwaukee Admirals home games for the next two seasons.

A new arena bar just outside Section 218 will feature Central Standards spirits and cocktails including cherry vodka, various signature bourbons, and cans of Central Standard’s “Ready to Drink” bourbon and brandy Old Fashioned’s, canned by Chippewa Falls-based brewing company Leinenkugels.

The new Central Standard bar at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena will sell products starting Saturday, Oct. 19, the Admirals home opening night.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a local brand that’s as deeply rooted in Milwaukee as we are,” said Harris Turer, owner of the Milwaukee Admirals. “This partnership is a natural fit—combining hockey, great spirits and hometown pride to create a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans at Panther Arena.”

At 16 of the 2024-25 Admirals home games, Central Standard will sell cocktails and host the “Central Standard Cherry Toss” at gametime intermissions where fans will team up to toss “cherries” into giant Old-Fashioned-themed cups and win prizes like Central Standard merchandise and Admirals ticket vouchers, according to a press release.

“Milwaukee is at the core of everything we do, and we’re thrilled to partner with our hometown Admirals,” said Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard Craft Distillery.

Central Standard Craft Distillery manufactures bourbon, whiskey, vodka and gin from locally sourced ingredients, including Door County cherries and honey harvested in Germantown.

In addition to the new deal with the Admirals, Central Standard also released a new line of bourbon creams this week including cherry and apple flavors, according to its chief commercial officer Jim Kanter.

