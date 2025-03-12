Central Standard to open location at Mitchell International Airport

Central Standard Craft Distillery will open a crafthouse and kitchen location within Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, its first expansion beyond its downtown flagship location at 320 E. Clybourn St., according to a press release.

Central Standard will move into a roughly 1,000-square-foot space within Concourse C at the airport, and will offer 51 seats around a 360-degree bar. The new location will serve a variety of Central Standard’s food and beverage items including spirits and cocktails like cherry vodka, various signature bourbons, and cans of its “Ready to Drink” bourbon and brandy Old Fashioned’s, canned by Chippewa Falls-based brewing company Leinenkugels.

The new location is slated to open in September.

“The Airport is an incredible partner to work with and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity,” said Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard Craft Distillery. “Whether travelers are arriving or departing, we want to create a memorable first impression of the city and share the craft quality that defines us.”

Central Standard will also expand distribution across several other airport bars, restaurants and retail establishments.

In October of 2024, Central Standard began selling a collection of its beverages at Milwaukee Admirals home games at a bar inside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Central Standard will return to the Panther Arena for another season in addition to its new venture at the airport.