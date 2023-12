Celebrating our region’s nonprofits

A letter from the publisher: At BizTimes Media, we recognize that a strong and sustainable nonprofit sector is needed to help our city and region flourish. For a decade now, we have proudly recognized the work of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits and philanthropic corporate citizens through our Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. Held this year on Nov. 2, the event highlighted 28 organizations, leaders, donors and companies each doing their part to make our community better. We hope the stories of the work that these organizations and individuals do in areas like health care, education, housing, the arts, trauma and more inspires you to make a difference in any way you can. You can watch the program on demand at biztimes.com/npea. Thank you to Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, our platinum sponsor, for helping us put the spotlight on these model citizens. Dan Meyer, Publisher/Owner, BizTimes Media Kate Meyer, Community Engagement/Owner, BizTimes Media Lifetime Achievement Award: Joe and Ellen Checota Corporate Citizen of the Year: MLG Capital Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Heather Deaton, Ellenbecker Investment Group In-Kind Supporter: BVK Next Generation Leadership: Patrick Lubar, Ixonia Bank Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Milwaukee County Historical Society Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Kenneth Ginlack, Serenity Inns Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year: United Community Center Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Project RETURN Social Enterprise of the Year: Sherman Phoenix Foundation