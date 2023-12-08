Celebrating our region’s nonprofits

A letter from the publisher:
At BizTimes Media, we recognize that a strong and sustainable nonprofit sector is needed to help our city and region flourish. For a decade now, we have proudly recognized the work of southeastern Wisconsin nonprofits and philanthropic corporate citizens through our Nonprofit Excellence Awards program. Held this year on Nov. 2, the event highlighted 28 organizations, leaders, donors and companies each doing their part to make our community better. We hope the stories of the work that these organizations and individuals do in areas like health care, education, housing, the arts, trauma and more inspires you to make a difference in any way you can.
You can watch the program on demand at biztimes.com/npea.
Thank you to Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, our platinum sponsor, for helping us put the spotlight on these model citizens.
Dan Meyer, Publisher/Owner, BizTimes Media
Kate Meyer, Community Engagement/Owner, BizTimes Media
Lifetime Achievement Award: Joe and Ellen Checota
Corporate Citizen of the Year: MLG Capital
Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Heather Deaton, Ellenbecker Investment Group
In-Kind Supporter: BVK
Next Generation Leadership: Patrick Lubar, Ixonia Bank
Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Milwaukee County Historical Society
Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Kenneth Ginlack, Serenity Inns
Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year: United Community Center
Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Project RETURN
Social Enterprise of the Year: Sherman Phoenix Foundation