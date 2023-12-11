Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year Winner: Project RETURN

By
-
Wendel Hruska
Wendel Hruska

Project RETURN was started to meet the needs of people returning from incarceration and to address the challenge of high prison recidivism rates in Milwaukee. Today, the organization is an active participant of the Milwaukee County Reentry Council and works for policy changes to reduce recidivism. Lack of housing is a significant issue for people

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display