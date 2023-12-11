Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year Winner: Project RETURN

“It is absolutely amazing how much the community has changed to understand the needs of people returning from incarceration, and how much support we have gotten.” – Wendel Hruska, executive director, Project RETURN

Project RETURN was started to meet the needs of people returning from incarceration and to address the challenge of high prison recidivism rates in Milwaukee. Today, the organization is an active participant of the Milwaukee County Reentry Council and works for policy changes to reduce recidivism. Lack of housing is a significant issue for people returning from incarceration. With the Milwaukee County Reentry Council, Project RETURN is working to build a transitional housing facility for individuals exiting incarceration. The facility will address mental health issues, provide life skills and create space for fostering hobbies. Project RETURN has also collaborated with local government, churches and individuals to promote funding. In 2022, its annual “Celebrate the Return” gala generated the most income ever raised at the event. “Project RETURN’s holistic model allows staff to walk alongside formerly incarcerated individuals, helping each person who walks in the door identify as a human who is worthy of respect, all while shifting the perception of agencies and the community on how they treat those who are formerly incarcerated,” said Charlotte John-Gomez, president of the Siebert Lutheran Foundation.Literacy Services of Wisconsin is an adult education provider with eight locations in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties, serving nearly 1,200 students annually with programs designed to help students learn to read and write, obtain a high school diploma, increase language fluency and improve workforce skills. The organization has merged twice since 2017 to build capacity, increase access to resources and ensure consistency for its adult education programming. This year, LSW launched a new High School Equivalency Diploma program focused on career opportunities in the manufacturing industry. The program will have its first cohort of graduates this December. LSW’s bridge programming allows students to co-enroll in both college and high school credentialing programs. It also partners with Milwaukee Public Schools to provide on-site programming for parents and families within the school district. “LSW’s Student First educational model is designed to meet adults of all skill levels where they live and work, delivering quality educational programming in their neighborhoods and helping them achieve their goals,” said Holly McCoy, executive director of LSW. “When adult education is prioritized and properly supported, it positively affects our K-12 system and employment rates, providing opportunities to grow income and decrease income disparities.”Over the course of 40 years, Milwaukee Community Sailing Center has evolved into an organization that offers a wide variety of skills to new and advanced students. “On a very limited budget, the Sailing Center has continued to grow and expand programs and in particular during the COVID years,” said MCSC board member Robert Heil. “The Sailing Center now has over 80 boats for use by members at no charge based on a member’s skill set and rating.” Its programming also includes youth classes, STEM programs in area middle schools and outreach to underprivileged students. MCSC’s Friday open houses make sailing available to more than 500 people with disabilities, free of charge. To advocate for accessibility of Lake Michigan and clean water initiatives, MCSC helped form the Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors. MCSC built its meeting facility without debt and with an endowment for annual upkeep. They are planning to launch a campaign for an addition to the classroom facility in order to properly maintain its growing fleet of boats.Since 1957, Waukesha Civic Theatre has transformed professionally and financially as its mission to provide quality live theater performances and educational opportunities to the Waukesha community persists. Located on Main Street in downtown Waukesha, the organization serves roughly 3,000 students annually through its theater academy program and school outreach, and hosts about 50 live productions annually. Last year, Waukesha Civic Theatre began a two-phase expansion for classroom, performance, rehearsal, reception and office space. The project was spearheaded by executive director Rhonda Schmidt. “When we saw opportunity to expand into the building next door, (Schmidt) developed financial projections to guide the decision-making and led the acquisition, design and development meticulously,” said Eric Larson, Waukesha Civic Theatre board president. Additionally, Schmidt has worked to make financial and ethical responsibility a goal for the Civic Theatre’s staff, working with the treasurer, finance committee and auditor to budget each performance and program.