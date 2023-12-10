Corporate Citizen of the Year Winner: MLG Capital

“Today serves as a testament to the great potential that lies at the intersection of business and social responsibility.” – Jade Hendricks, assistant vice president of investor operations, MLG Capital

Brookfield-based MLG Capital was founded on the principle of “Making a Difference While Making a Living.” The company’s mission persists through its corporate philanthropy committee, MLG Cares. In the past year, MLG has contributed more than 240 volunteer hours to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Hunger Task Force and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. “While many companies offer financial and in-kind support, MLG Capital takes it a step further by embedding philanthropy into its actual business practice and providing a path for its investor clients to give back as well,” said Katie Whitlock, vice president of MLG Capital. In 2018, the company established the Making a Difference Initiative to foster a relationship between MLG’s private real estate investments and its philanthropic goals. The initiative gives entities and individuals the opportunity to invest in MLG’s private real estate funds and donate a portion of the investment returns to a charitable organization. MLG donates its entire profit share portion of the investment to the organization. In 2021, the initiative grew from $2.1 million to about $7.4 million in investment contributions. MAD Initiative investors have pledged nearly $13 million across MLG’s series of funds. The company estimates it will generate $6.5 million to charity beneficiaries.Pewaukee-based Ellenbecker Investment Group aims to give back to the community in several ways. Each quarter, the company selects one nonprofit organization to support and hosts a three-month-long collection of items needed by that organization. In 2023, Ellenbecker supported Soles for Jesus, Wisconsin Humane Society, The Women’s Center and the Christmas Clearing Council. On their respective work anniversaries, each Ellenbecker employee receives $1,000 to donate to up to two charities of their choice, allowing for 40 to 80 additional nonprofits to receive monetary support from the firm annually. Since 2018, Ellenbecker Investment Group has hosted an hour-long radio show called Milwaukee’s Philanthropic Community, on NewsTalk AM 1130 WISN. The goal is to foster community giving and promote nonprofits at no cost. “We recognize that smaller, local nonprofits don’t have the same marketing budget as larger national organizations, so we do what we can to assist them in sharing their story, ultimately increasing donors, support and volunteers,” said Sara McGuire, director of marketing for Ellenbecker Investment Group. Ellenbecker prioritizes community education, offering annual training workshops to nonprofit executives and community events.For Germantown-based Kesslers Diamonds, long- term philanthropy is vital to the company’s culture. Kesslers has collaborated with ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis since 2003 and has supported Make-A-Wish Wisconsin for 15 years. Since 2004, Kesslers has donated $183,000 from the sale of its Hope & Survivors Pendants to ABCD to support its free emotional support services for those affected by breast cancer. The company has also spent a total of $170,000 on radio ads in support of ABCD events and services. The strong sense of community commitment is company-wide. Employees are heavily involved in Kesslers’ annual fundraising gala for ABCD. “We are profoundly grateful for their willingness to contribute, as their support not only aids in raising vital funds but also exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and shared values that define our organization,” said Ellen Friebert Schupper, executive director of ABCD. Kesslers sponsors an annual radio event, known as Wish-A-Thon, that has raised more than $2.5 million for children with critical illnesses. The company also hosts a special jewelry sale in which a portion of the proceeds are donated to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, garnering thousands of dollars in donations each year.