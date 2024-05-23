MKE Tech Hub launching AI workshops with financial support from 7Rivers

MKE Tech Hub Coalition
, a nonprofit dedicated to growing tech talent and bolstering the region’s tech ecosystem, announced today the start of several artificial intelligence (AI) innovation workshops.
Following a $50,000 donation from Milwaukee-based consulting services firm 7Rivers
, workshops geared toward small and medium manufacturers, startups, students, and employers will be offered beginning in July.
The workshops will be held at multiple locations, including Milwaukee School of Engineering's campus
7Rivers specializes in helping business leaders identify the potential for value in their data and transforming it into AI-based solutions.
"We are grateful for 7Rivers’ generous donation, which will bring these workshops to life and help manufacturers responsibly expedite their journey with AI," said Kathy Henrich
, chief executive officer of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition. "It is only through our donors’ support that we are able to partner with leading AI experts to help our regional talent and businesses bolster their AI tech and data capabilities.”
[caption id="attachment_590347" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Paul Stillmank[/caption]
These workshops are in addition to other local AI investments, including Microsoft’s recent announcement that it will build a $3.3 billion data center
in Mount Pleasant, educational programming at MSOE and Waukesha County Technical College, Northwestern Mutual’s Data Science Institute which includes partners UWM and Marquette University, and MKE Tech Hub Coalition’s other AI programming.
“Milwaukee is preparing to become a powerhouse in the AI revolution, and we at 7Rivers are excited to help fuel this transformative journey," said Paul Stillmank
, founder and CEO of 7Rivers. "Our partnership with MKE Tech Hub Coalition is a pivotal move to supercharge the region's AI and data capabilities. We're not just investing; we're igniting the limitless potential of AI in this vibrant market, setting a path for dynamic growth and innovation.”