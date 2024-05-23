Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and Milwaukee Children’s Choir to merge

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM)
and Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC)
are joining forces.
In a press release issued Thursday morning, the organizations announced that their respective boards of directors had voted unanimously to pursue a merger.
The decision comes amidst “a challenging funding landscape” for arts entities in Wisconsin, the organizations stated.
Founded in 1899, WCC is the largest and oldest community music school in the state with more than 100 teaching artists. A music education and performance non-profit organization serving children and youth from the ages of 4 to 18 in the greater Milwaukee area, MCC was founded in 1994.
Currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, WCM serves more than 1,000 students through private instruction, early childhood music classes, and group settings in three locations. WCM also provides music education to nearly 10,000 students through community partnerships in schools, senior centers, and daycare facilities across southeast Wisconsin.
“This merger will build and enhance the excellence in music education that both organizations are known for,” said Eric Tillich
, president, and chief executive officer of WCM. “All of us at WCM are excited to support the amazing students of MCC and eager to increase access to choral programming for children and their families.”
Since its founding, MCC has offered choral music education and performance experiences to area children, including collaborative concerts with esteemed music groups both locally and globally.
“We are grateful to WCM for clearing a path to the continued programming and mission that generations of MCC families have known and loved,” said Austyn Alt
, Milwaukee Children’s Choir board president. “This merger ensures further artistic blossoming and musical achievement for Milwaukee's children.”
As a part of WCM, MCC will remain dedicated to serving underserved neighborhoods and fostering inclusivity in the arts, the release said.