Sydra Group buys Elbow Room bar in Brookfield

Sydra Group, owned by Jake Dehne, who owns RWB and Lucky Clover Irish Pub in Milwaukee, has purchased the former CC’s Elbow Room bar in Brookfield.

C.C.’s Elbow Room was located at 2850 N. Brookfield Road, the former home of Sabella’s. Cee Cee Ceman opened C.C.’s Elbow Room in 2021 and operated it until closing the business in late 2023.

Sydra Group, which in addition to Jake Dehne also includes Robert Jude and Seth Dehne, plans to reopen the bar, now known as The Elbow Room, in June.

“We love the location and what Cee Cee was able to do with the space. It was unfortunate circumstances that it had to close, and we plan to keep the energy and neighborhood feel that Cee Cee created in that space,” said Jake Dehne.

“We plan on focusing on amazing food with smash burgers, pizza, and wings as our main components on the menu as well as adding a stellar bourbon, wine, and tequila list,” Robert Jude said. “We know it is a smaller space to work with, but we have a huge patio for people to enjoy the outdoors. We plan to add a pergola and heating elements to extend into the fall.”

“Our goal is to be open seven days a week for lunch and into the evening. We want to be that neighborhood bar where they know your name when you walk in, and you can relax after work or hang out with friends and celebrate a birthday or do a fundraiser,” said Jake Dehne. “We are tied into the community and want to be very involved.”

Jake Dehne previously owned and operated Buckhead Saloon, The Pub Club, Suite, Upper 90 Sports Pub and Have a Nice Day Café in Milwaukee.

Sydra Group also plans to open retro dance club 90s2k Café soon in downtown Milwaukee.