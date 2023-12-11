In-Kind Supporter Winner: BVK

By
-
Gary Mueller
Gary Mueller

Gary Mueller, executive creative director for Milwaukee-based BVK, founded Serve Marketing in 2002 to help underrepresented organizations gain increased exposure. The country’s only all-volunteer and full-service nonprofit advertising agency has donated the equivalent of more than $20 million of time and supplies to nonprofit organizations in the Milwaukee area and nationwide. Since its founding, Serve

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display