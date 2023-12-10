Corporate Volunteer of the Year Winner: Heather Deaton, Ellenbecker Investment Group

“I’m very blessed and fortunate to be able to be a part of bringing local healthy food access to the greater Milwaukee community.” – Heather Deaton, wealth advisor, Ellenbecker Investment Group

Community involvement is a fundamental part of life for Heather Deaton, wealth advisor at Ellenbecker Investment Group. For more than 10 years, Deaton has worked with Fondy Food Center to gain access to land, build better food systems for the community and provide healthy food to the greater Milwaukee area through local farmers markets. She has served as the board president for six years. During the pandemic, Deaton and her team transformed Fondy into a distribution center for vendors and farmers to ensure food access and farming was maintained. Additionally, Deaton serves on the planning team for the Tosa Green Summit, where she works to bring more attendees to the Wauwatosa-based sustainability fair. As a Stephen Minister, Deaton builds meaningful relationships by providing one-on-one support to people navigating health issues, family turmoil or job disruption. She works with other Stephen Ministers through bi-weekly peer supervision and continued education to advance skills and practical knowledge. “Heather brings strength in leadership, creative thinking, problem solving, building consensus and project planning,” said Cara Olson, chief people officer at Ellenbecker Investment Group. “All of these attributes are valuable in continuing to move an organization forward through growth, expansion and connection.” lLauren Hess, senior vice president and team leader at Associated Bank, lets passion and dedication guide her volunteer work. Hess has been involved with the Waukesha County Business Alliance since 2016, serving previously on committees for AMP (Alliance Morning Program) and Professional Women’s Development Network. She currently serves on the Alliance’s Education Policy and Education Steering committees. Hess’s extensive work with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Wisconsin is deeply personal as many of her family members have Type 1 diabetes. As a board member for JDRF, Hess educates others about Type 1 diabetes and ways in which the community can support JDRF’s research, advocacy and mission to improve the lives of those with T1D. At Associated Bank, Hess runs the Nonprofit Treasury Management division, where she expands the bank’s nonprofit partnerships. She also volunteers within diversity and inclusion business resource groups and mentorship programs. “Lauren’s passion for the causes she supports is contagious, inspiring others to join her in making a meaningful impact,” said Augusto Hernandez, senior vice president and business segment leader for Associated Bank. “Her strategic vision and ability to develop comprehensive plans have led to new partnerships, aiding the nonprofits with new sponsors and relationships in the business community.”Supporting education is extremely important to Jim Mueller, vice president of Brown & Brown Insurance. As a founding member and current president of SHARP Literacy’s Young Professionals board, Mueller helps the nonprofit deliver STEAM-based programs to urban elementary students in 50 schools across Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha counties. In 2019, Mueller served as co-chair to SHARP’s largest annual fundraiser, A Novel Event, securing sponsors and networking to encourage involvement. The event raised more than $340,000, which was a 40% increase compared to the prior year. Most recently, in February 2023, Mueller co-chaired SHARP’s second annual Unwrapped Waukesha Edition, an event pulling together top chefs from the area for a themed fundraiser. “His institutional knowledge of the community helped frame the event with notable participants and guests, generating nearly $22,000 for the students of Waukesha County,” said Lynda Kohler, president and chief executive officer of SHARP Literacy. “Jim’s dedication to fundraising resulted in Unwrapped Waukesha exceeding its revenue goal by over 40%.”