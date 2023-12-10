Corporate Volunteer of the Year Winner: Heather Deaton, Ellenbecker Investment Group

By
-
Heather Deaton
Heather Deaton

Community involvement is a fundamental part of life for Heather Deaton, wealth advisor at Ellenbecker Investment Group. For more than 10 years, Deaton has worked with Fondy Food Center to gain access to land, build better food systems for the community and provide healthy food to the greater Milwaukee area through local farmers markets. She

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display