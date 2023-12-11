Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year Winner: United Community Center

“We serve clients from six weeks of age to 106. We believe education is the pathway out of poverty, and the best inheritance we can leave our children.” – Laura Gutierrez, chief executive officer, UCC

Founded in 1970, the United Community Center has evolved from a small youth programs center, known as “The Spot,” to one of the largest nonprofits in Milwaukee that aims to support the Hispanic community through social service programs. Over the past 53 years, UCC has developed and modified elder care, cultural arts programming, human services, housing support, preschool, K-8 education and college preparatory programs. The programs serve individuals from six weeks to 106 years old; 95% of those served are Hispanic and more than 75% are considered low income. UCC also prioritizes employees’ professional development, providing tuition reimbursement and an on-demand learning center for staff. The nonprofit also works with a consulting firm to provide supervisors with training on people management and collaboration. “All work must be viewed from the lens of achieving our mission and creating success within the Hispanic community,” said Jennifer Steiner, marketing director for UCC. “We hold firm the belief that our success creates a more vibrant Milwaukee community and are proud to be able to make a difference for individuals and the community.”Through expanded programming, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast has held true to its mission of championing ambition in girls of all backgrounds. GSWISE’s community outreach department offers in-school and after-school programming to girls who may not have access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience otherwise. Introduced this year, the new Girl Scout Promise Program is a short-term alternative to the year-long troop commitment and is free for participating schools and organizations. The organization’s programs have expanded to confront issues and meet the interests of girls today. GSWISE created a STEM program, partnering with organizations like MSOE for special events and integrating “STEM in Nature” options at summer camp. GSWISE’s new mental health patch partnership with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and free “Wellness Your Way” virtual series with mental health and self-care topics support the needs of girls and women. “The mission of Girl Scouting is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place,” said Emily Roethle, director of marketing and communications for GSWISE.The mission of the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center is to create spaces and build opportunities for the Jewish community, while inspiring diverse communities. Founded in 1895, the JCC provides wellness, education and community programs serving the entire community and operates in six locations throughout the state. Its programs include early childhood education, sports and recreation, swimming and aquatics, camps and the Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival. While the JCC is rooted in the Jewish faith, its facilities – including the Gan Ami school, Rainbow Day Camp and Camp Interlaken – serve the public. The aim is to include and appreciate all communities. Driving the JCC’s mission is Mark Shapiro, who has served as its president and chief executive officer for the past 15 years. “Mark is committed to using the belief that the Jewish faith appreciates the wonderful things that make each person an individual and the differences, rather than being questioned, are celebrated,” said executive assistant Rhonda Ronsman.