Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year Winner: Milwaukee County Historical Society

“Without accurate information, democracy doesn’t function properly. Now, I hope that that information is fair, accurate and balanced, and that is what we believe in at the Milwaukee County Historical Society.” – Ben Barbera, president and executive director, Milwaukee County Historical Society

Together, the Milwaukee County Historical Society and Wisconsin Historical Society have worked to make history education programming more accessible to students and educators in Milwaukee. They created the Hands-on-History program, offering free in-school local history education programming and an educator-focused component that provides resources and teacher workshops. The program was born as the two organizations were trying to do the same thing: educate youth in Milwaukee about local history. Instead of continuing down separate paths, they worked together to offer a better program, to work more efficiently and to fundraise to be able to make it accessible. The reach of the two organizations went from serving 500 Milwaukee students a year to more than 5,000 in the current school year.ArtWorks for Milwaukee prepares teens for future careers with year-long paid internships aimed at developing hard and soft skills with an emphasis on arts engagement. The organization sustains its programs through collaboration with MPS Partnership for the Arts & Humanities, ManpowerGroup, CAPE Mental Health Movement, Northwest Side Community Development Corp. and MMSD. In 2022, 18 high school interns completed more than 1,300 hours of paid training, completing five art projects. The ArtWorks staff and interns were recognized as recipients of the Urban Economic Development Association’s Bridge Builder Award, acknowledging the organization for its efforts in fostering diversity and community connection. Partnering with ManpowerGroup, ArtWorks provides career coaching and mock interviews to help interns utilize their learned skills and network. “Dedication to supporting the interns and their career potential makes ArtWorks for Milwaukee a truly outstanding organization that is integral to the future of Milwaukee,” said Alyssa Doman, membership and operations coordinator for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.Founded in 1919, Curative Care Network provides services to children and adults with disabilities and limiting conditions throughout Milwaukee and surrounding counties. The nonprofit has fostered numerous long-lasting partnerships since its beginning, collaborating with the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County since 1926 and with the Junior League of Milwaukee since 1919. The Kiwanis Foundation, a collaboration between the Kiwanis Club of Milwaukee and Curative, was created in 1947 to support Curative’s treatment program for children with cerebral palsy. Today, the collaboration continues to support Curative by donating toys for children and through the Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities. “The teams at Curative have demonstrated compassion, empathy, patience and a determined spirit, passionately focusing on what our clients and families need,” said Amanda Colborn, marketing and outreach manager for Curative. “I am proud and appreciative of the support from the board and for our committed team members and generous donors, funders and community partners for truly making a difference in the lives of others by helping our clients thrive.”