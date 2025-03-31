Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Third Ward restaurant Cafe Benelux to add retractable glass system to enhance rooftop dining

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Cafe BeneluxLowlands GroupEric Wagner

Café Benelux, located at 346 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, will enhance its rooftop dining area with the addition of a retractable glass system that covers the entire southern third of the rooftop and opens by sliding the walls and roof accordion-style to either end of the roof.

Café Benelux is owned by The Lowlands Group, which owns and operates eight restaurants in Wisconsin including Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, as well as Café Hollanders located on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.

The rooftop at Café Benelux currently offers open seating available in the warmer months and a temporary heated tent during the winter.

- Advertisement -

The new design will replace the tent and feature a glass Roll-A-Cover enclosure that opens east-to-west, allowing in fresh air and sunshine on nice days, while also providing shelter from rain, snow, and colder temperatures, when necessary.

The Lowlands Group says the new rooftop will give Café Benelux the ability to seat guests and host parties year-round on the rooftop during any kind of weather. The whole system will open up during Milwaukee’s coveted summer days, but can be closed in the case of cold weather, rain or strong, windy days.

“That’s the goal with this project. Our interior renovation last year was a great success, and this is the next stage of Benelux’s evolution,” said Eric Wagner, owner of Lowlands Group. “This rooftop reno is about creating a space that’s as inviting and enjoyable in inclement winter as it is in summer. Whether you’re here for a casual bite or a special occasion, we want to make sure our guests have a memorable experience year-round.

- Advertisement -

“Weddings, corporate gatherings, and other private events are going to get a major upgrade,” said Wagner. “We’re excited to offer a versatile venue that works for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to larger celebrations. This upgrade will elevate the rooftop as a top destination for private events in Milwaukee.”

More articles about Cafe Benelux:

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.