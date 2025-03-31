Third Ward restaurant Cafe Benelux to add retractable glass system to enhance rooftop dining

1 of 4

Café Benelux, located at 346 N. Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, will enhance its rooftop dining area with the addition of a retractable glass system that covers the entire southern third of the rooftop and opens by sliding the walls and roof accordion-style to either end of the roof.

Café Benelux is owned by The Lowlands Group, which owns and operates eight restaurants in Wisconsin including Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, as well as Café Hollanders located on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.

The rooftop at Café Benelux currently offers open seating available in the warmer months and a temporary heated tent during the winter.

- Advertisement -

The new design will replace the tent and feature a glass Roll-A-Cover enclosure that opens east-to-west, allowing in fresh air and sunshine on nice days, while also providing shelter from rain, snow, and colder temperatures, when necessary.

The Lowlands Group says the new rooftop will give Café Benelux the ability to seat guests and host parties year-round on the rooftop during any kind of weather. The whole system will open up during Milwaukee’s coveted summer days, but can be closed in the case of cold weather, rain or strong, windy days.

“That’s the goal with this project. Our interior renovation last year was a great success, and this is the next stage of Benelux’s evolution,” said Eric Wagner, owner of Lowlands Group. “This rooftop reno is about creating a space that’s as inviting and enjoyable in inclement winter as it is in summer. Whether you’re here for a casual bite or a special occasion, we want to make sure our guests have a memorable experience year-round.

- Advertisement -

“Weddings, corporate gatherings, and other private events are going to get a major upgrade,” said Wagner. “We’re excited to offer a versatile venue that works for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to larger celebrations. This upgrade will elevate the rooftop as a top destination for private events in Milwaukee.”

More articles about Cafe Benelux: