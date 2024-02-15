Lowlands Group will renovate Third Ward restaurant Café Benelux

Milwaukee-based restaurant company Lowlands Group today unveiled what calls “major” renovation plans for its Café Benelux restaurant in the city’s Historic Third Ward.

Located at 346 N. Broadway, Café Benelux opened in 2011. A few minor renovations have been done at the restaurant over the years, but Lowlands Group says this project will be more extensive.

The renovations will include a bar with 50% more seating, additional booths, including a VIP booth for larger groups, larger TV screens, a new host stand area, and operational improvements.

On the food and beverage side, the majority of the existing Café Benelux staples will remain the same, with several new additions to the menu.

Three new tap towers will be added to the bar, two of which will be exclusive to Café Benelux. The Duvel tower and the 3-tap Chimay tower will be the only of their kind found in the state of Wisconsin, according to Lowlands Group. Wine on tap and a revamped cocktail menu will round out the restaurant’s beverage offerings.

Lowlands Group has collaborated with Three Sixty Design Build and Rev Pop for the design and renovations.

The renovation work is set to begin Feb. 26 and last through the month of March. Café Benelux is expected to reopen in early April.

Lowlands Group owns and operates eight restaurants in Wisconsin including Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, as well as Café Hollander locations on Downer Avenue in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield.