Burghardt Sporting Goods to close Fox Point store

Burghardt Sporting Goods is closing its Fox Point store at the end of the month after more than a decade of operations there.

The family-owned sports equipment retailer and screen printer announced recently that it would not renew its lease at 8625 N. Port Washington Road when it expires in June, allowing the business to focus solely on its New Berlin store and operational headquarters at 15333 W. National Ave.

Burghardt opened the Fox Point store in 2012, taking over a portion of a former Borders bookstore at the RiverPoint Village Shopping Center near the I-43 and West Brown Deer Road interchange. The business said it will continue serving the North Shore market with expanded delivery and shipping services.

Burghardt was founded in 1881 as a stationery and book store in downtown Milwaukee. At the turn of the century, it shifted toward team sports and sporting goods. Now in its fifth and sixth generation of family leadership, Burghardt has worked to expand its operations beyond retail as customer buying habits have shifted toward e-commerce. In 2021, the business relocated its headquarters from Brookfield to an 80,000-square-foot former Walmart store building in New Berlin.

The move allowed the company to open a new sports performance center — with batting cages, a turf area and an event space available for rent — and increase capacity for its in-house screen printing and embroidery production.

“We’re building on the success we’ve seen in New Berlin,” fifth-generation owner Brian Burghardt said in a press release. “It’s proven to be the stronger location, offering more space, more capabilities, and more opportunities to create a memorable experience for our customers.”

Burghardt also announced that Maggie Burghardt, a sixth-generation family member and daughter of Brian Burghardt, has joined the company as a sales and marketing associate focused on growing Burghardt’s branded apparel and promotional product offerings for businesses. She previously worked as a senior IT auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers.