Burghardt Sporting Goods pursues new growth opportunities with New Berlin relocation

Burghardt Sporting Goods has opened its new location in New Berlin, with plans to double production capacity while tapping into the experiential side of sports retail. The family-owned sporting goods retailer took over approximately 82,000…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

took over approximately 82,000 square feet of a former Walmart store building at 15333 W. National Ave., relocating its headquarters offices, retail storefront, screen printing and embroidery production, online fulfillment operation, and opening a new sports performance center for local sports teams. The family-owned sporting goods retailerapproximately 82,000 square feet of a former Walmart store building at 15333 W. National Ave., relocating its headquarters offices, retail storefront, screen printing and embroidery production, online fulfillment operation, and opening a new sports performance center for local sports teams.

Burghardt purchased the 108,000-square-foot building last March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic forced its two brick-and-mortar stores to shut down during what's typically the three busiest months of the year.

In one year we went from an empty, vacant Walmart to up and running with a new performance center."

The performance center, which includes four batting cages with HitTrax baseball/softball hitting simulators, netted turf area, and conference room and team sales showroom, is rented by

local sports leagues to run practices, tryouts or training.

With both the meeting room and play space components, the space is designed to be a one-stop resource, said Burghardt.

"(Leagues) can have their board meeting, they can explore uniforms and spirit wear, they can do tryouts, they can let the kids run around ... it's a community-based experiential situation," he said.

The space has been nearly booked to capacity from its opening in January through March.

So far, baseball and softball teams are its main users, but it's open to any sport that could make use of an indoor netted turf, for example football or lacrosse. The plan is to attract other leagues of various age groups, from youth to adult, said Burghardt.

"Retail is a tricky game with all of the online options," he said. "So to just be a retail store that sells hard goods that you can buy easily with your phone online just didn't seem like a long-term viable plan."

double its production capacity in the coming years. Custom face masks remain in high demand by both corporate and sports organizations, which has helped keep the company afloat.

1 of 7