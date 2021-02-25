Burghardt Sporting Goods pursues new growth opportunities with New Berlin relocation

82,000-square-foot headquarters, performance center opens in former Walmart

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Burghardt Sporting Goods has opened its new location in New Berlin, with plans to double production capacity while tapping into the experiential side of sports retail. The family-owned sporting goods retailer took over approximately 82,000…

