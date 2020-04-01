Burghardt Sporting Goods to make former New Berlin Walmart its new HQ

Brookfield-based family owned sporting goods retailer Burghardt Sporting Goods will move its headquarters to the former Walmart building it recently purchased in New Berlin.

The move will bring about 80 jobs to the now-vacant building, located in the Moorland Square shopping center at 15333 W. National Ave. The former Walmart store was constructed in 199. It was replaced in 2015 by a new 152,000-square-foot Walmart store at 15205 W. Greenfield Ave.

The company plans to use about 80,000 of the roughly 108,000-square-foot building for its sales, production, warehousing, screen printing and embroidery services, according to a news release from the city.

In addition, the company has an agreement with New Berlin for the city to purchase approximately 25,000 square feet of the building and nearby lands. That space will be used for recreational activities, and city leaders anticipate adding onto the north side of the building for additional recreational facilities.

According to state records, an affiliate of Burghardt purchased the building for nearly $3.26 million. It was acquired from Greenwich, Connecticut-based real estate investment trust Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Burghardt has filed occupancy, rezoning and land division applications with the city. A public hearing on the rezoning request is slated for the April 13 Plan Commission meeting, with a vote anticipated for May 4. Review of the land division will also take place on May 4.

Burghardt was founded in 1881 as a stationery and book store in downtown Milwaukee. At the turn of the century it shifted toward team sports and sporting goods. The company is owned by the fifth generation of the Burghardt family.