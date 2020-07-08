Brookfield chemical maker moving HQ to Irgens’ The Corridor development

Insider OnlyIndustriesReal EstateBrookfield chemical maker moving HQ to Irgens’ The Corridor developmentWill occupy 45,000-square-foot, two-story buildingBy Alex Zank - Jul 8, 2020 12:40 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Rendering: Kahler Slater Hydrite Chemical Co. is the first tenant announced for Golf Parkway Corporate Center at The Corridor, Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC's mixed-use development along the north side of I-94, west of Calhoun Road, in Brookfield. According…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates