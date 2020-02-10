Irgens moving forward with two office buildings at The Corridor

Milwaukee developer Irgens Partners LLC plans to begin construction this spring for two office buildings totaling 235,000 square feet at The Corridor development in Brookfield.

According to plans filed with the city, Irgens plans to develop a two-story single-tenant building totaling 45,000 square feet, as well as a six-story, roughly 190,000-square-foot building for multiple tenants.

They will be built in the Golf Parkway Corporate Center, on land near the southwest corner of Golf Parkway and South Calhoun Road. The two-story building will feature an outdoor patio and second-floor outdoor terrace, while the six-story building will have two outdoor patios.

According to a news release from Irgens, the larger building will be ready for occupancy in early summer 2021, while the two-story building will be ready in late 2021.

Thomas Irgens, executive vice president of Irgens, said the firm is in discussions with potential tenants. He added Irgens Partners is optimistic these talks will result in 50% of the project being pre-leased. The office buildings would thus have 115,000 square feet of contiguous space available to other prospective occupants.

Features of the office buildings include large, flexible floor plates, floor-to-ceiling windows, conference facilities, a tenant lounge and a fitness center with lockers and showers. They will be built next to, and connected with, the new Life Time fitness center, and will also be integrated with the greenway trail system that runs throughout the development and the city.

On Monday, the city’s Plan Commission will consider a number of approvals that will allow the project to move forward. Final approvals lie with the Common Council.

“We’re thankful that Irgens has found sufficient pre-leasing activity to justify securing building permits to construct a very welcome office addition to the Brookfield office market,” Dan Ertl, Brookfield director of community development, said in an interview.

The corporate center is one component of The Corridor mixed-use development. Located north of I-94, west of Calhoun Road, and south of Bluemound Road, The Corridor also features the recently opened Life Time Brookfield; the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotels, which will open this spring; and retail tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Portillo’s, Old Navy, Five Below and Party City.

Golf Parkway was extended last year to connect The Corridor to the Brookfield Lakes office park nearby. This offers connections to Brookfield Road and additional access to Bluemound Road.

“The Corridor has far exceeded everyone’s expectations, and the current tenants help attract more new, quality uses,” Irgens said in the release.