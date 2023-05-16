Borgman Capital buys MGS Manufacturing’s Germantown HQ campus for $32.7 million

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capitalhas purchased the buildings that make up MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.'s Germantown headquarters and manufacturing campus. The purchase price was $32.7 million, state records show.
The 24-acre MGS campus, located within the Germantown Industrial Park at W188 N11707 Maple Road, currently has three buildings: a 187,976-square-foot molding building, a 121,736-square-foot warehouse and a 63,510-square-foot tooling building.
The company is currently working to construct a new 118,652-square-foot innovation centerthat will connect the existing buildings into one continuous campus. The addition of the innovation center is the second phase of an expansion project for MGS. It will provide additional office and manufacturing space and allow approximately 30 employees from two other facilities to relocate to the MGS campus.