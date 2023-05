Borgman Capital buys MGS Manufacturing’s Germantown HQ campus for $32.7 million

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital has purchased the buildings that make up MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.’s Germantown headquarters and manufacturing campus. The purchase price was $32.7 million, state records show. The 24-acre MGS campus, located within the Germantown Industrial Park at W188 N11707 Maple Road, currently has three buildings: a 187,976-square-foot molding building, a

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital has purchased the buildings that make up MGS Manufacturing Group Inc.'s Germantown headquarters and manufacturing campus. The purchase price was $32.7 million, state records show. The 24-acre MGS campus, located within the Germantown Industrial Park at W188 N11707 Maple Road, currently has three buildings: a 187,976-square-foot molding building, a 121,736-square-foot warehouse and a 63,510-square-foot tooling building. The company is currently working to construct a new 118,652-square-foot innovation center that will connect the existing buildings into one continuous campus. The addition of the innovation center is the second phase of an expansion project for MGS. It will provide additional office and manufacturing space and allow approximately 30 employees from two other facilities to relocate to the MGS campus.