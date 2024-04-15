Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Restaurants

Blending trends with tradition: The Commodore highlights the momentous evolution of Lake Country’s dining scene

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
The Bartolotta Restaurants and HF Hospitality team in front of the former Seven Seas Restaurant building in Delafield, opening soon as The Commodore.
The Bartolotta Restaurants and HF Hospitality team in front of the former Seven Seas Restaurant building in Delafield, opening soon as The Commodore. Credit: The Bartolotta Restaurants
Organizations:
HF Hospitality GroupRed Circle InnThe Bartolotta RestaurantsThe CommodoreThe Golden MastThe Union House
Last updated

When The Bartolotta Restaurants opens its newest fine dining restaurant and event venue on the shores of Delafield’s Nagawicka Lake this spring, it will mark somewhat of a “coming of age” for Lake Country’s dining scene in its evolution from early days of lakeside resorts, private yacht clubs and high-end supper clubs, to its reputation

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE