BizTimes editor talks on Channel 12 about plans for new Costco stores in the area and the controversy over a hotel planned in Deer District

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each Wednesday to discuss the latest business news headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included: Costco’s plans to build a store in Franklin, an update on its plans for a store in Oconomowoc, the controversy over a hotel planned in the downtown Deer District and a residential tower also planned in Deer District.

See the full appearance here:

Last week, Weiland appeared on Channel 12 to talk about the firing of Kohl’s CEO after less than four months on the job and how tariffs are adding to the challenges facing Harley-Davidson.

See that full appearance here: