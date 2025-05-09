Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
WISN Appearances

BizTimes editor talks on Channel 12 about plans for new Costco stores in the area and the controversy over a hotel planned in Deer District

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Learn more about:
CostcoHarley-DavidsonKohl'sAndrew Weiland

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each Wednesday to discuss the latest business news headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included: Costco’s plans to build a store in Franklin, an update on its plans for a store in Oconomowoc, the controversy over a hotel planned in the downtown Deer District and a residential tower also planned in Deer District.

See the full appearance here:

- Advertisement -

Last week, Weiland appeared on Channel 12 to talk about the firing of Kohl’s CEO after less than four months on the job and how tariffs are adding to the challenges facing Harley-Davidson.

See that full appearance here:

- Advertisement -

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS MAY 13 -  Register Now - Don't Miss Out!

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.