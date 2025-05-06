Costco planned in Oconomowoc could be Wisconsin’s largest yet

Issaquah, Washington-based retailer Costco is planning to open its largest Wisconsin store yet in Oconomowoc, sprawling over 161,000 square feet topping its national average by roughly 15,000 square feet, according to plans submitted to the city.

The proposed warehouse store, which was first reported by BizTimes in April, will sit on a roughly 23-acre lot at the intersection of Pabst Farms Boulevard and County Highway P (Sawyer Road), just north of I-94.

The store will include a fueling station with 24 pumps, a bakery, a photo center, a tire center, a pharmacy, and optical and hearing aid departments, according to the documents submitted to the city.

Plans for the fueling station have been made to allow for eight more pumps to be added in the future, totaling 32 pumps overall.

The development is “strategically positioned to serve a growing regional market, filling a key gap between the existing locations in Sun Prairie, Pewaukee and New Berlin,” city documents said.

The Oconomowoc store is slated to open in 2026.

Two additional lots on the 23-acre site are planned for other retail or restaurant developments, which could both be open by 2028. City documents provided examples such as a 5,000-square-foot bank with a drive-thru and a 9,000-square-foot high-turnover sit-down restaurant.

Plans will be brought in front of Oconomowoc’s Plan Commission on Wednesday evening.

If approved, the development would add to Oconomowoc’s growing list of development in the Pabst Farms area including Roundy’s 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center, which opened in 2005, and the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team’s 2,500-seat stadium, which opened in 2022. Several companies have established operations in Oconomowoc and developers from around the region and beyond have vied for properties to develop, bringing a more than 50% increase in population since 2000.