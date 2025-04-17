Costco store planned at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc

Issaquah, Washington-based retailer Costco
, which operates a chain of membership-only big-box warehouse club retail stores, is planning to add a new store location in Oconomowoc.
Costco has submitted an application to the city to build one of its warehouse stores on an undeveloped site in the Pabst Farms
area of the city, according to a Thursday press release from the City of Oconomowoc.
The store will be built on about 23 acres at the intersection of Pabst Farms Boulevard and County Highway P (Sawyer Road), just north of I-94, the press release said, but did not provide a specific address. The land is currently owned by Northbrook, Illinois-based Harbor Bay Ventures.
There is not yet an estimated opening date.
Costco warehouse stores are an average of 146,000 square feet, according to the company's website. Costco stores usually include a pharmacy, food court, tire center and gas station, among other special departments.
Costco, which has 890 stores worldwide, currently has southeastern Wisconsin locations in Grafton, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, New Berlin and Pleasant Prairie.
Development has taken off in Oconomowoc in recent years, with thousands of housing units and hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail and industrial space built and proposed.
Roundy’s opened a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in 2005 and the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team opened a 2,500-seat stadium in 2022, to name a few catalytic projects. Several companies have established operations in Oconomowoc and developers from around the region and beyond have vied for properties to develop, bringing a more than 50% increase in population since 2000.
“The Oconomowoc community continues to grow with new residents and consumers, so it is a positive step for the overall Pabst Farms Development with interest from a major retailer like Costco” said Mayor Robert Magnus. “Oconomowoc is the Heart of Lake Country – the City established a foundation of success in rebuilding downtown as a destination, successful redevelopment projects, and the future retail, entertainment and innovation/incubation opportunities at Pabst Farms that will continue to transform it as a community of choice for continued development activity."
The Costco site is down the road from a site at the southeast of Summit Avenue and Pabst Farms Boulevard that Marcus Corp. recently purchased earlier this month.
Representatives from Costco could not immediately be reached for comment.
