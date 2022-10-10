Roundy’s Oconomowoc distribution center sold for $120 million

An affiliate of Northbrook, Illinois-based commercial real estate company Harbor Bay Ventures
purchased the Roundy's Supermarkets distribution center and warehouse in Oconomowoc from an affiliate of Coral Gables, Florida-based cold storage real estate company Scout Cold Logistics
for $120 million, according to state records. The 1.1 million-square-foot structure was built in 2005 and sits on a 101.7-site at 1111 Delafield St. in the Pabst Farms
development. The property has an assessed value of about $58 million, according to Waukesha County records. Approximately 800 employees work at the Roundy’s facility in Oconomowoc, according to company spokesman James Hyland. He declined to comment on lease terms for the facility. No changes to the operations are planned, he said. Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarkets
is owned by Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co.
Roundy's operates more than 150 grocery stores under the Pick 'n Save, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano's brands in Wisconsin and Illinois.