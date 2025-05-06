14-story residential building ‘contemplated’ in Deer District

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Downtown Milwaukee's Deer District could add a 14-story residential tower to its roster of development projects. The building was mentioned at a Tuesday meeting of the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee, which was discussing zoning for a. Developers and designers of that hotel, known as the Moxy, presented plans that noted and illustrated a building on the site immediately to the west of the Moxy hotel, which they referred to as "contemplated" and "planned." "We're not involved in that project," said Andy Inman , chief development officer at North Central Group Hospitality , developer of the Moxy. The Milwaukee Bucks , lead developer of Deer District, have long contemplated residential development in the district.last year for a residential-based development at the site west of the proposed Moxy hotel site, and sources at the time said the Bucks intended to select a partner for the site in January, though a project or development team has not been announced. Much of the block, which was once the site of the Bradley Center, is owned by MKE BLK23 LLC, an affiliate of the Bucks.

The block could have up to three buildings rising four to 20 stories in height with a total of 960 dwelling units, according to the master plan, which was included in the RFP. BLK23 LLC, however, requested a change to that plan late last year to allow up to four buildings on the block, according to city documents.

An FPC Live music venue is on track for a late-2025 opening. It is under construction on the former Bradley Center block, just south of Fiserv Forum.

Elsewhere in Deer District, a summer 2025 groundbreaking is anticipated for a 269-unit apartment building with space for Milwaukee Area Technical College's athletics. An office building is also being planned in the district, which could be on the shortlist of destinations for a major downtown law firm.

[caption id="attachment_606401" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Plan for the Moxy hotel from Gary Brink & Associates, which include a potential 14-story residential building next door.[/caption]