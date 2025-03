BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each Wednesday to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

This week’s topics included Aurora Health Care’s $50 million plan to convert a former school on Milwaukee’s west side into a health and wellness center, Milwaukee Tool’s financial results showing that the company keeps growing, and plans for a loaded baked potato restaurant downtown.

See the full appearance here: