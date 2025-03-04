Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Milwaukee Tool’s sales grew 11.6% in 2024

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Milwaukee Tool’s downtown office is located at 551 N. 5th St.
Milwaukee Tool’s downtown office is located at 551 N. 5th St. Credit: Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Milwaukee ToolTechtronic IndustriesHorst PudwillSteve Richman

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool grew its sales 11.6% in local currency in 2024, according to a report from its parent company, Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries (or TTI). That puts Milwaukee Tool’s annual revenue at about $9.9 billion based on prior disclosures. In addition to Milwaukee Tool, Techtronic’s brand portfolio includes Ryobi, Hoover, Dirt Devil and Oreck.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.