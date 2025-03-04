Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

Loaded baked potato restaurant planned for downtown Milwaukee

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
789 N. Water St., Milwaukee. Image from Colliers.
Learn more about:
Colour PalateLoaded SpudDavid Hinton

Loaded Spud, a loaded baked potato restaurant with an array of customizable toppings, is planned for a space at 789 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee, according to a license application filed with the city.

Loaded Spud will occupy a 3,400-square-foot space on the first floor of the building and will offer dine-in seating, takeout and delivery service. Loaded Spud’s mission is to “transform the traditional baked potato using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients,” according to its website.

The restaurant is slated to open in early May and will be open Monday through Saturday, 7 AM-10 PM and Sundays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., according to owner David Hinton.

- Advertisement -

The restaurant is independently owned under parent company Urban Life Development Group LLC. Once the Water Street location is open and operating, Hinton plans to franchise the restaurant and open more locations across the city, he said.

The space was previously home to Colour Palate, a soup and salad shop with two locations, one downtown and one in Wauwatosa. Both locations are now closed.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.