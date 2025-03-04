Loaded baked potato restaurant planned for downtown Milwaukee

Loaded Spud, a loaded baked potato restaurant with an array of customizable toppings, is planned for a space at 789 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee, according to a license application filed with the city.

Loaded Spud will occupy a 3,400-square-foot space on the first floor of the building and will offer dine-in seating, takeout and delivery service. Loaded Spud’s mission is to “transform the traditional baked potato using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients,” according to its website.

The restaurant is slated to open in early May and will be open Monday through Saturday, 7 AM-10 PM and Sundays 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., according to owner David Hinton.

The restaurant is independently owned under parent company Urban Life Development Group LLC. Once the Water Street location is open and operating, Hinton plans to franchise the restaurant and open more locations across the city, he said.

The space was previously home to Colour Palate, a soup and salad shop with two locations, one downtown and one in Wauwatosa. Both locations are now closed.