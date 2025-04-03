BizStarts Institute introduces bilingual programming to serve Latino entrepreneurs

BizStarts, the Milwaukee-based nonprofit that’s helped mentor and train entrepreneurs since 2008, is offering a new format for entrepreneurs participating in the BizStarts Institute.

BizStarts Institute’s fifth cohort of entrepreneurs will learn through a bilingual program designed to serve the Latino community.

BizStarts is partnering with community leaders including Thaime Nanez, owner of Farmhouse Paint and Sip and Chucho’s Red Tacos, and Maria Watts, community and economic development officer at WHEDA, to offer the new bilingual programming.

“BizStarts has been an important resource for our local entrepreneurs as we work together to build an ecosystem with greater economic opportunities in Milwaukee,” said Watts. “I look forward to working with our community partners to create a bilingual BizStarts Institute that will help our Latino business community grow and thrive.”

BizStarts Institute programming is held at the BizStarts Community Market, located at 161 S. First St. in Milwaukee. The market, which opened in October 2023, features products from dozens of small business owners who went through BizStarts Institute.

The next cohort of BizStarts Institute entrepreneurs will complete the six-week program by mid-May.

After completing the six-week program, each participant will be paired with a mentor and student consultant who will help them implement the tools they learned throughout the course.

