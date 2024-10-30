Entrepreneurship organization BizStarts expands to Racine

BizStarts
, the Milwaukee-based nonprofit that’s helped mentor and train entrepreneurs since 2008, is expanding its presence to the Racine community.
The Racine County Economic Development Corp.
officially announced the launch of the BizStarts Racine program this week.
The year-long program is designed for individuals looking to start or grow their businesses, offering comprehensive support through education, mentoring, and consulting.
The inaugural BizStarts Racine session was held at Racine’s Gateway Technical College and included six in-person sessions. Participants learned about topics including marketing, operations, financial statements, and capitalization.
The first phase of the program concluded with a graduation ceremony on Oct. 10. The second phase, one-on-one mentoring with local business leaders, will begin in November.
In the third and final phase, beginning in February, each entrepreneur will work with Carthage College students on projects ranging from website development, pricing structure research, or business plan completion.
“The BizStarts program is a transformational program for entrepreneurs. Whether you’re thinking about growing your business or you’re just in the idea stage and don’t know exactly what to do, you should apply for the BizStarts Racine program. You’ll get the tools, the entrepreneurial mindset, and the network you need to be successful,” said Dr. Jason William Johnson
, who leads the BizStarts Racine program.
Applications for the next BizStarts Racine session, which is scheduled to begin in the winter of 2025, are currently being accepted online. Scholarships are available. The course will take place at Gateway Technical College’s Racine Campus.
In Milwaukee, BizStarts operates the BizStarts Institute and the BizStarts Community Market
at 161 S. First St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.