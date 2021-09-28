Barrett formally accepts DNC’s invite to compete for 2024 convention

Mayor Tom Barrett is officially throwing Milwaukee’s hat into the ring for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Barrett announced Tuesday that he has formally accepted the Democratic National Committee’s invitation to compete in the site selection process for its next presidential nominating convention.

In a letter sent to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Barrett said Milwaukee is “ready with facilities and hotel accommodations to fully meet the convention’s needs,” touting the $420 million expansion of the Wisconsin Center, which is set for completion in 2024.

Barrett pointed out that the city is already familiar with the bidding process and criteria, having hosted what became a mostly-virtual 2020 DNC due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having earned the designation as host city for the 2020 convention, Milwaukee is likely to receive serious consideration this time around, the Mayor’s office said in a news release.

Milwaukee is one of about 20 cities that were invited in late July to consider bidding on the 2024 event, which would bring an estimated $200 million in economic impact and 50,000 visitors to the region. That was the kind of financial and tourism boost that Milwaukee missed out on last year when the 2020 DNC was scaled back to a mostly-virtual event. Because of that, some feel Milwaukee deserves another opportunity to host the DNC.

“While interrupted by a pandemic, Milwaukee was ready put on a great event. And, we are set to do it again,” Barrett wrote in his letter to the DNC.

After answering the initial invitation, interested cities will be asked to respond to a formal request for proposal process that is expected to begin later this year.