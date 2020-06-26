Mostly virtual DNC prompts discussion about Milwaukee seeking 2024 convention

COVID-19IdeasGovernment & PoliticsIndustriesHospitality & TourismInsider OnlyMostly virtual DNC prompts discussion about Milwaukee seeking 2024 conventionBy Maredithe Meyer - Jun 26, 2020 12:35 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin Host committee chair Alex Lasry, DNC chairman Tom Perez, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, along with other city and party leaders, celebrate after announcing that Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The Democratic National Committee insists that Milwaukee will remain a centerpiece of what's been reduced to a mostly virtual convention this summer, but with only a fraction of the visitors coming to town and the…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates