Democratic Party of Milwaukee County wants DNC here in 2024

A look inside the virtual video control room for the 2020 Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, where hundreds of remote video feeds were housed. Photo credit: Democratic National Convention Committee
A look inside the virtual video control room for the 2020 Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, where hundreds of remote video feeds were housed. Photo credit: Democratic National Convention Committee

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County wants the Democratic National Convention to return to Milwaukee in 2024, after the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee was reduced to a mostly-virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison recently delivered a letter to over 20 U.S. cities, inviting them to apply to host the 2024 convention, according to a report from Axios. Reports from the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and WITI-TV Fox 6 indicate that Milwaukee is one of the cities that was invited to apply for the 2024 DNC.

The shift to make the 2020 DNC a mostly-virtual event robbed Milwaukee of the economic impact from thousands of anticipated visitors plus the benefit of national media exposure that would have come with hosting the convention. Some feel Milwaukee deserves another opportunity to host the DNC.

That includes the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County, which issued a statement today urging for the event to return here in 2024.

“We should not have to make the case for why Milwaukee would be an excellent location for the DNC in 2024–we already did that just a few years ago,” the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County said in its statement. “Instead, we simply ask the selection committee to follow the precedent of so many other postponed events and follow through on your national commitment to our state.”

To seek the 2024 DNC, Milwaukee leaders would once again have to come together to organize and raise millions of dollars to host the massive event.

