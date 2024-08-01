Bank of America names new president of Wisconsin market

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America
has named Drew Slocum
as the new president of Bank of American Wisconsin, to lead the bank’s Wisconsin market business.
Slocum has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and joined Bank of America in 2006. Slocum, who grew up near Milwaukee, joined Bank of America in Chicago and returned home to Wisconsin in 2013 as a global commercial banking relationship manager. He currently serves as global commercial banking market executive, leading a team of middle market bankers in Wisconsin.
A Mequon resident, Slocum is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Wisconsin Economic Roundtable and the Future Wisconsin Project steering committee, as well as an executive partner for the M7 economic development organization.
"During his longstanding career at Bank of America, Drew has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the communities in Wisconsin," said Brian Moynihan
, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "Drew is well positioned to grow our presence in Wisconsin and deliver the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."
In 2023, Bank of America announced plans to open five branches
in the Milwaukee area and three in the Madison area in 2025. One of the Milwaukee locations will be at 7630 Good Hope Road
on the city’s far northwest side.
Also in late June of 2023, Bank of America named Bryant Shurn
as president of Bank of America Wisconsin. Just over a year later, Slocum has been promoted to that role. A spokesperson for Bank of America said Shurn has left the company.