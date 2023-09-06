Bank of America to build branch on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

By
-
A preliminary concept for the Bank of America branch planned at 7630 Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. Rendering from Interior Architects

Last updated on September 6th, 2023 at 02:02 pmBank of America is planning to open a branch on the far northwest side of Milwaukee as the financial services company expands into the Milwaukee market. In June, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America said it planned to open five financial centers in the Milwaukee area and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display