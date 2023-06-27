Bank of America to enter Wisconsin market

Locations planned in Milwaukee and Madison areas

By
-
A Bank of America financial center
A Bank of America financial center

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America plans to expand its financial center network into four new states over the next few years, including Wisconsin, with plans to add locations in the Milwaukee and Madison areas. Bank of America says it plans to open five financial centers in the Milwaukee area and three in the Madison

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display