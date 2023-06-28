Bank of America names president of Wisconsin as company plans expansion into state

Shortly after unveiling plans to expand into the Wisconsin market, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America has appointed a leader for its forthcoming Wisconsin financial centers.
Company leadership has appointed Bryant Shurn to the role of president of Bank of America Wisconsin.
As president, Shurn will help connect banking and investment resources offered through the bank's eight lines of business to people and companies across the state. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to help advance economic mobility and build strong communities, as well as support the health, safety and engagement of local employees.
Shurn will support Bank of America's growth plans in Wisconsin, including the opening of eight financial centers in the state by 2025, with three locations planned in the Madison area and five planned in the Milwaukee area.
Longer term, the bank will continue its expansion, with plans to open more than 20 branches in Wisconsin. Bank of America currently serves 260,000 clients in Wisconsin.
"Bryant has established deep relationships with teammates and clients and the Wisconsin community," said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chairman and chief executive officer. "He is well positioned to grow our presence in Wisconsin and deliver the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our local clients improve their financial lives."
Shurn also serves as market executive for Merrill Wealth Management. He joined Merrill in 2019. His experience includes time as a financial advisor and producing manager, compliance oversight manager, and divisional sales leader.