Bank of America names president of Wisconsin as company plans expansion into state

By
-
Bryant Shurn. Submitted photo.

Shortly after unveiling plans to expand into the Wisconsin market, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America has appointed a leader for its forthcoming Wisconsin financial centers. Company leadership has appointed Bryant Shurn to the role of president of Bank of America Wisconsin. As president, Shurn will help connect banking and investment resources offered through the

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

