Bank of America plans branch on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Bank of America
plans to build a branch at 5040 W. Fond du Lac Ave. on Milwaukee’s northwest side, according to a permit application filed with the city.
A new one-story, 4,320-square-foot building is planned for the half-acre site located northeast of the busy intersection of North 51st
Boulevard, West Capitol Drive and West Fond du Lac Avenue. The site is just east of the Midtown Center
shopping complex.
Two existing buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for the Bank of America branch: a 2,661-square-foot, 63-year-old building at 4036 N. 51st
Boulevard, currently occupied by My Little Dreamers Child Care Center
, and a 3,210-square-foot, 67-year-old building at 5040 W. Fond du Lac Ave. occupied by a Mister Stereo
store. Both buildings are owned by Ibrahim Mahmoud
, according to city records, and have a combined assessed value of about $200,000.
Bank of America currently has 3,700 retail financial centers, but none in Wisconsin, according to its website.
In 2023, Bank of America announced plans to open five branches in the Milwaukee area
and three in the Madison area.
Later in 2023, Bank of America unveiled plans to build a branch
at 7630 W. Good Hope Road, on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.
Bank of America also received approval for plans to open a branch in a mixed-use development on Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay.
