Aug Prep now plans to invest $100 million in former Cardinal Stritch campus

By
-
The new sign for the Aug Prep North campus.

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, a K4-12th grade Christian school in Milwaukee, announced today that it now plans to invest a total of $100 million to create the Aug Prep North campus at the former Cardinal Stritch University campus in Glendale and Fox Point. Aug Prep is a private voucher school located on the south side

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display