Ramirez Family Foundation acquires Cardinal Stritch campus

The Ramirez Family Foundation has acquired the Cardinal Stritch University campus in Glendale and Fox Point in a $24 million deal.

The foundation, established which was founded by Gus and Becky Ramirez and has supported the development and expansion of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy on Milwaukee’s South Side, has yet to develop specific plans for the property.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a unique property that will, in time, provide the Ramirez Family Foundation with a platform to make an even larger impact,” said Gus Ramirez and Becky Ramirez, co-chairs of the Ramirez Family Foundation. “When the Cardinal Stritch campus first became available, we moved quickly to reach a purchase agreement. While we have a broad vision to expand access to a high-quality, Christian education for underserved students in Milwaukee, our specific plans for the campus will be determined after careful consideration, analysis and input from educational leaders at Aug Prep.”

Cardinal Stritch announced plans to discontinue operations earlier this year. The campus covers 43.5 acres and has 12 buildings with a combined 607,000 square feet of space.

“The Ramirez Family Foundation is built on the premise that a high-quality education is life-changing, which is why we have dedicated our family’s time, efforts and resources to elevating educational opportunities and access for disadvantaged students globally,” Ramirez said. “We are excited about the possibilities that this transaction opens up for us to continue the campus’s spiritual and educational history and help students reach their God-given potential.”