Associated Bank names new chief HR officer, to be based in Milwaukee

Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp
announced that Julio Manso
will succeed Angie DeWitt
as the company’s chief human resource officer, effective June 2.
DeWitt will retire on June 2, but will remain with Associated Bank for a period of time after her retirement to assist with the transition to Manso. DeWitt joined Associated Bank in 2008 and has served as chief HR officer since 2019.
Manso, 57, will be based in Milwaukee. He will report directly to Associated Bank president and CEO Andrew Harmening
and will be responsible for all human resources functions.
Manso previously served as executive vice president, human resources, for Cleveland-based KeyBank since November of 2020. Prior to that, he served in various human resources senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase & Company from April 2016 to October 2020.
"Julio's vision, strategic acumen and commitment to empowering teams makes him an ideal choice for this critical role," said Harmening. "His deep expertise and forward-thinking leadership in people strategy is a perfect match for our culture that supports growth, belonging and innovation across every level of our organization."
Associated Banc-Corp has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin.
Associated Bank recently opened its first branch location in Missouri. The company now has nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas.
