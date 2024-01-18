Associated Bank hires new retail banking exec from BMO

Green Bay-based Associated Bank has named Steven Zandpour as executive vice president and director of retail banking.

Zandpour joins Associated from BMO where he was U.S. head of specialty sales. He will be based in Milwaukee.

“We are delighted to welcome Steven to Associated Bank,” said David Stein, executive vice president and head of consumer and business banking. “His people-first leadership style and winning attitude make him a great fit for our company, and his comprehensive background in both consumer and business banking will help us accelerate growth as we enter the next phase of our strategic plan.”

Zandpour will focus on consumer and small business growth across Associated’s major metro markets. He will also lead the bank’s branch network, contact centers and other sales and service channels.

The hiring is the latest in a series of leadership hires Associated has made in recent months. Last year the bank hired Neil Riegelman as senior vice president and commercial banking segment leader. Riegelman was also previously at BMO. Jayne Hladio, previously at Midland Wealth Management, was named president of private wealth, and Phillip Trier joined as executive vice president and commercial banking leader from U.S. Bank.

Gus Hernandez was also promoted to senior vice president and director of business banking in October.